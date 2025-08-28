Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra says 'Yes' to French Montana

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum has delighted her fans with the news of her engagement to rapper French Montana.

Her Royal Highness’s rep confirmed to TMZ that the 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, popped the question to Sheikha Mahra during Paris Fashion Week in June and recieved a "YES" in response.

However, the pair was first spotted together in October 2024, but the romance was kept under wraps until this summer. Now, the couple is taking an unforgettable step forward in their relationship.

The daughter of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was previously married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, and share a 15-month-old daughter with her.

The divorce of the Royal couple also made headlines as it was announced via a scathing Instagram post.

The Dubai princess wrote, “Dear Husband, Are you occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you. I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

However, Sheikha Mahra could not legally divorce her husband through the method of triple talaq as only men are allowed to carry out the practice under Islamic law, BBC reported.

She again hinted at the end of her marriage by posting a selfie on Instagram with her daughter, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet. She captioned, “Just the two of us.”

The Unforgettable rapper has previously been linked to several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Iggy Azalea and Rubi Rose.

French Montana has not yet publicly commented on the engagement.