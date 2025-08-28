Who was Robin Westman; suspect in Minneapolis school shooting incident?

Two hundred and eighty-six shootings. that’s the number of shootings the U.S. has seen until August this year, the most recent being on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, when a shooter opened fire at school children attending a church service in Minneapolis, killing two pupils and wounding 17 people.
Robin Westman, 23, identified as the suspect in the Minneapolis school shooting, took his own life after unleashing a barrage of gunfire through the church windows, targeting kids attending mass on the first week of school.
Before the attack, Westman posted some disturbing videos and a manifesto on YouTube, which have since been removed.
It has been revealed that Westman grew up in Richfield and the shooter’s mother was an employee at Annunciation School, who worked at the school from 2016 to 2021.
Robin Westman, a former student of the school, had legally changed his name from Robert to Robin in 2020.
Westman’s father owns a home less than a mile from the school and church, as per the details published in the Star Tribune.
While Westman’s motive for the shooting hasn’t been determined yet, authorities have found a manifesto published on YouTube, which provides an insight into Westman’s thinking.
Westman reportedly left a chilling manifesto that has been widely condemned for its violent and extremist content.
Westman uploaded two videos to a now deleted YouTube channel. The video featured a handwritten four-page letter addressed to family and friends, showing violent intentions and a desire to carry out the attack.
This will affect so many people than the ones that are immediately involved.
The Minneapolis shooting has drawn condemnation and expressions of grief from many including President Donald Trump, who directed that U.S. flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff.
” The FBI quickly responded, and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved,” Trump wrote on Truth Social platform.
