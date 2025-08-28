Who was Robin Westman; suspect in Minneapolis school shooting incident?

Two hundred and eighty-six shootings. that’s the number of shootings the U.S. has seen until August this year, the most recent being on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, when a shooter opened fire at school children attending a church service in Minneapolis, killing two pupils and wounding 17 people.

Robin Westman, 23, identified as the suspect in the Minneapolis school shooting, took his own life after unleashing a barrage of gunfire through the church windows, targeting kids attending mass on the first week of school.

Before the attack, Westman posted some disturbing videos and a manifesto on YouTube, which have since been removed.

Who was Robin Westman?

It has been revealed that Westman grew up in Richfield and the shooter’s mother was an employee at Annunciation School, who worked at the school from 2016 to 2021.

Robin Westman, a former student of the school, had legally changed his name from Robert to Robin in 2020.

Westman’s father owns a home less than a mile from the school and church, as per the details published in the Star Tribune.

While Westman’s motive for the shooting hasn’t been determined yet, authorities have found a manifesto published on YouTube, which provides an insight into Westman’s thinking.

Westman's manifesto reveals chilling details

Westman reportedly left a chilling manifesto that has been widely condemned for its violent and extremist content.

Westman uploaded two videos to a now deleted YouTube channel. The video featured a handwritten four-page letter addressed to family and friends, showing violent intentions and a desire to carry out the attack.

"To my Family and Friends: I don’t expect forgiveness, and I don’t expect an apology I have to hold much weight, but to my family and those close to me, I do apologize for the effects my actions will have on your lives. Please know I care for all of you so much and it pains me to bring this storm of chaos into your lives.

This will affect so many people than the ones that are immediately involved.

To my mother and Father: I am sorry I didn’t turn out as you had hoped. You did not fail me; you gave so much. I truly appreciate the love you have given me. I feel I was raised to be a good person. I‘ve kept those traits of empathy, self-sacrifice, and good character. Please do not think you have failed me as parents. Thank you for everything. I’m sorry.”

What did Trump say about the tragic incident?

The Minneapolis shooting has drawn condemnation and expressions of grief from many including President Donald Trump, who directed that U.S. flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff.

” The FBI quickly responded, and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved,” Trump wrote on Truth Social platform.