Erling Haaland changes his name following Norwegian tradition

The Norwegian national team footballer Erling Haaland has changed his name following a traditional custom from his homeland.

The 25-year-old Manchester City star has added a middle name “Braut” on his number nine shirt.

His shirts will now feature both of his middle and last name, reading “Braut Haaland” instead of only “Haaland”.

Considered as one of the best players in the world, the Norwegian striker is known by his full name on Instagram. After scoring nine goals for his country in the 2019 U20 World Cup, the athlete became widely known as Erling Braut Haaland.

His parents were also accomplished athletes in their respective sports. Using both mother and father’s surnames is a common practice in Norway.

His father, Alfie Haaland, played for Manchester City between 2000 and 2003. And his mother Gry Marita Braut was a well-known heptathlete champion from Norway in the 1990s.

He has competed under the name 'Haaland' since rising to global fame, however, now it’ll be Braut Haaland.

Talking about the name-change, the soccer player’s manager Stale Solbakken said, “That’s his name ‘Braut’, it’s no longer that difficult. I knew nothing of it until now.”

The change comes ahead of Norway;s friendly match against Finland scheduled for September 4 and the team will be again in action against Moldova on September in a World Cup qualifier match.