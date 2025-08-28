South Korea bans use of smartphones in schools

South Korea passes a law to restrict smartphone use in schools

South Korea passed a new law that enacted a complete ban on mobile phones and other smart devices in all elementary, middle, and high schools.

The legislation was passed with bipartisan support in the National Assembly. It will take effect in 2026 with the start of the new school year.

The Minister of Education mentioned that the law grants authority to “restrict the possession and use of such devices to protect students right to learn and safeguard teachers ability to teach".

The reason for the ban is the growing addiction to smartphones among the young generations, which harms the academic performance of the students and their social development.

Cho Jung-hun, the South Korean politician who sponsored the bill, said, “Our youth’s addiction to social media is at a serious level now.”

“Our kids, their eyes are red every morning. They are on Instagram until 2 or 3 a.m.”

The new regulation has also provided some space for exceptions. Smart devices can still be used for educational purposes, but with the permission of teachers and the school.

Students with disabilities can use electronic devices as an assistive tool with prior approval.

Schools are given the authority to choose their own policies in consequence of violating the ban. It may include disciplinary action, counselling or a simple warning.

There is an ongoing debate in South Korea over the use of smartphones in schools. The National Human Rights Commission of South Korea has opposed 300 petitions since 2014, declaring it a violation of students’ rights.

However, there is a shift in the previous stance, and now NHRCK agrees that teachers’ right to teach and students’ right to learn without a disruption outweighs a student’s right to use a phone.

