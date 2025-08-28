Buckingham Palace announces delightful news for Princess Anne’s family

Princess Anne received some delightful news from Buckingham Palace as her brother King Charles granted a special honour to her husband.

Sir Timothy Laurence, who has been married to the Princess Royal for more than 30 years, is set to become a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

The appointment was made last week as it was revealed in the royal court circular released from Balmoral Castle. King Charles is the current sovereign over the order, the Princess Royal serves as the grand master.

The announcement from the Palace read, “Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence was received by The King today when His Majesty invested him with the Insignia of a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.”

Anne’s husband was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order in August 1989 by the late Queen Elizabeth II. At the time, he served as an equerry to Charles’s late mother.

She then promoted Sir Timothy to Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2011.

The Royal Victorian Order was established by Queen Victoria in 1896 to recognise special service to the monarch, Royal Family, or senior representative of the monarch.

The news comes as the royal family is gathering at the Scottish Palace for their annual reunion. Princess Anne's son, Peter Philips and his new fiancée were the latest to arrive at Balmoral.

It is anticipated that Anne and Sir Timothy will also be joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children soon.