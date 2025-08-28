Meghan Markle shares never-before-seen photos from her wedding

Meghan Markle, in a new episode of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, reminisced about her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry with renowned chef Clare Smyth.

The two were joined in the kitchen, where they discussed the effects of sourcing food from different locations around the world.

Meghan shared some never-before-seen photos from the big day, including shots of the bride and groom from the evening reception and the daytime ceremony.

Meghan recalled the wedding menu, saying, "We had the map where everything was sourced. We really wanted people to appreciate where every ingredient was coming from."

Smyth, who cooked for both the wedding dinner and their first anniversary meal, revealed that a special wedding request led her to create a dish that remains a secret, off-menu item at Core to this day: fried chicken.

Meghan and Harry threw Smyth for a loop by requesting "late-night bites," which led to the creation of the fried chicken recipe.

"And you did," Meghan said. "And we did, and we kept it. We still do it for only an off-menu item," Smyth revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was delighted, saying, "Oh my gosh, I love that we have created something off menu and that our off-menu item is the fried chicken at Core."

The episode also featured behind-the-scenes moments from Meghan and Harry's first anniversary dinner, which they celebrated shortly after welcoming their first child, Prince Archie.

Smyth recalled planning the special, private moment with Harry, saying, "We surprised you... Oh my gosh, yes, that was so fun."

Meghan added, "In that beautiful little old chapel."