Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid relationship update: ‘Not pushing it’

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid relationship update

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are moving forward in their relationship at a steady and comfortable pace, with both stars making it clear they see a long-term future together.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple “have talked about blending their lives more, but they’re not pushing it. They’re on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally.”

The Oscar-nominated actor, 50, and the supermodel, 30, have been together for nearly two years and are described as being in “a great place right now.”

Despite demanding schedules, they’ve managed to build a rhythm that works for both them and their children.

Cooper shares his 8-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex Irina Shayk, while Hadid co-parents 4-year-old Khai with former partner Zayn Malik.

According to the source, “Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.”

The insider also notes how seamlessly Cooper has become a part of Hadid’s inner circle.

“He fits really well into Gigi’s circle of family and friends. Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him. Yolanda especially notices how comfortable Gigi is when Bradley’s around,” the source shared.

While they aren’t rushing into major changes, the couple’s bond is described as solid.

“Even with work, they always make time for each other. They like keeping things simple. Sometimes it’s nights cooking at home, other times it’s just spending time with the kids or going out with close friends,” the source added.

Hadid and Cooper were first linked in October 2023 after being spotted dining together in New York City. They later went Instagram official in May when Hadid shared a series of photos from her 30th birthday party, including one of the pair kissing.

Earlier this year, Hadid also gave a rare glimpse into their relationship in an interview with Vogue, calling it a “very romantic and happy dynamic,” though she acknowledged the challenges that come with being a high-profile couple.

“To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky,” Hadid said, adding, “I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.”

With both stars balancing parenting, careers, and romance, Cooper and Hadid appear to be letting their relationship evolve naturally while keeping family at the center.