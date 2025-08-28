Denise Richards has proof ex Aaron Phypers trashed home

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers divorce sees photo evidence

Denise Richards has taken her ongoing divorce battle with estranged husband Aaron Phypers to another level by submitting photos that she says show the damage done to her Calabasas home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, filed a complaint on August 19 asking the court to remove Phypers, 52, along with his parents and brother, from the property where they’ve been living.

In the filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Richards alleged, “Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the [property] and left the house in a state of disarray.”

She claimed she was stunned when she entered the home on August 3 to collect some of her belongings.

“I was shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years,” she said.

Among the photos presented as evidence were images of torn-up flooring, piles of clothing, boxes, papers, and furniture pushed against walls.

One picture showed an entire section of carpet removed from a bedroom. Another revealed a hallway stripped of flooring, with debris scattered across the ground.

Phypers, however, has pushed back against her claims.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he explained that the carpets had been pulled up due to what he described as unlivable conditions caused by Richards’ dogs.

“We had to rip up the carpet because you couldn't breathe in the room, it was that disgusting. I had my brother rip up carpet because it was super saturated with piss and fecal matter,” he said, adding, “It was a biohazard. We were hoping to replace everything.”

He also argued that many of the items pictured belonged to Richards.

“That's all her stuff, by the way. Those are all her boxes of clothes, which my mom took off the floor and tried to hang it up in wardrobe boxes. Denise has abandoned everything,” Phypers claimed.

In her filing, Richards stated that while both she and Phypers are listed on the lease, she moved out two years ago to allow his family to live there.

She said she left behind “many of my personal items and my late mother's items” with the belief that she and Phypers would eventually move back in once his family returned to Canada.

Richards further alleged that Phypers has failed to pay rent and that eviction proceedings were set to begin on August 23.

She also noted that she carefully timed her visit to the house on August 3 to avoid violating a temporary restraining order she has against him.

As the divorce continues to play out, the conflicting accounts over the state of the Calabasas home highlight just how tense things have become between the two.