Meghan's emotional comments about Archie, Lilibet spark family tensions

Meghan Markle hopes for Archie and Lilibet amid rift with Royal Family

Meghan Markle seemingly hinted at her strained relationships with both the Royal Family and her father, Thomas Markle.

It began when the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her family life while speaking on The Circuit podcast with host Emily Chang.

Meghan spoke about her hopes for the future of her children with Prince Harry- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The host posed a pointed question: 'Is there anything you want for your kids that's different from what you and Harry have had? Especially when it comes to family.'

The Duchess responded immediately: 'I want them to have the fullness of life and support.'

Her remarks came as the Sussexes have remained at odds with the Royal Family since stepping down from the firm in 2020.

In addition, Meghan's relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, remains fractured. The 81-year-old has never met either of his grandchildren.

Later in the podcast, Meghan also reflected on the challenges of royal life, admitted that strict royal expectations often often prevented her from being herself.

'I think probably it was different several years ago where I could not be as vocal and I had to wear pantyhose all the time, she said.

She added candidly: 'Let's be honest, that was very not myself.'