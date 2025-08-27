Cyberattack forces Nevada government shutdown for two days

A major cyberattack has forced Nevada's state government offices to close for two days, disabling official websites and phone lines including Governor Joe Lombardo's primary communication channels.

The technological assault, detected this past Sunday, August 24, 2025, prompted immediate shutdowns across multiple state agencies as investigators worked to secure internal systems and assess the damage.

Officials confirmed the attack but withheld technical details to protect the ongoing investigation.

State employees were placed on administrative leave on Monday, August 25, 2025, with many returning to work next day at Tuesday as systems gradually came back online.

Agency counters will reopen for public services once security restoration is complete, according to the governor's technology office.

Authorities emphasized there is currently no evidence suggesting personal information was compromised during the breach. Critical emergency services remained operational throughout the incident, maintaining public safety protocols.

Malware incident echoes previous cyberattacks against U.S. public services, including a 2020 assault that crippled Oregon's Tillamook County systems and a 2018 ransomware attack that disabled Baltimore's automated 911 dispatching for nearly 17 hours.

The Nevada cyber intrusion signs towards the latest growth cybersecurity threats targeting government infrastructure nationwide, highlighting increasing vulnerabilities in public sector digital systems.