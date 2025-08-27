Guinness World Record turns 70, reveals unclaimed titles

Guinness World Records is celebrating its 70th anniversary by unveiling unclaimed records, commemorating the first edition's publication on August 27, 1955.
Craig Glendav, GWR editor-in-chief, said: “As we mark the 70th anniversary of the release of our first edition back in the 1950s, we’re proud to be building on 70 amazing years as the global curator of superlative facts and achievements.”
A question that triggered a debate at a 1950s shooting party in County Wexford, Ireland, attended by the then managing director of Guinness brewery Sir Hugh Beaver.
When they failed to find an answer in reference books, the idea for a record book was born.
Sir Hugh thought it’d be a great way to settle pub arguments and recruited researchers from Fleet Street to compile a book of facts and figures.
Decades worth of editions and 155 million copies later, we have learned of records for everything from the most extensive collection of Spice Girl's memorabilia to the longest female tongue (Chanel Tapper, US, 9.75 cm).
Here are some of the new records, waiting for a champion to claim them:
It's exciting to think about, especially since Guinness World Records is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
