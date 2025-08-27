Secretary Rubio jokes about ‘most meaningful labor day’ due to holding four jobs

During a Cabinet meeting with President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio humorously remarked that this would be his “most meaningful Labor Day.”

The 54-year-old cited his unprecedented workload as he is contributing to four different roles in the Trump administration.

In addition to his primary role as America’s top diplomat, Rubio currently serves as the acting national security adviser, the acting head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the acting archivist of the National Archives.

His humorous remark drew laughter from all attendees representing the multiple high-level responsibilities he is currently assigned under the current administration.

Marco Anontonio Rubio is an American politician, lawyer and diplomat serving since 2025 as the 72nd United States Secretary of State.

Labor Day will be celebrated in the United States on Monday, September 1, 2025, commemorating the contributions of its workers to national strength, prosperity, and well-being.

While considered as a joke, the comment underlies the practical demands and broader staffing strategies within the executive branch where acting officials increasingly fill most important positions.