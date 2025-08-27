Princess Diana’s hidden treasure uncovered as William, Harry clash looms

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift might be taking an unexpected turn, for the worst, as new secrets are revealed about their late mother Princess Diana.

While the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex may not be on speaking terms, the two brothers are connected by one last string, which is their high regard and respect for their late mother.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that a time capsule buried by the late Princess of Wales was dug out to open it nearly three decades later. In a report by BBC, the lead-encased wooden box, which was sealed to mark the laying of the foundation stone at the Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) in 1991 of the Variety Club Building, was finally opened.

The items were chosen by two children who won a Blue Peter competition and were intended to represent life in the 1990s. Moreover, the capsule was meant to be opened in “hundreds of years” but it appears things didn’t go according to plan.

The items in the capsule included: a pocket TV, a snowflake hologram and a photo of Princess Diana, a CD of Kylie Minogue’s Rhythm of Love album. Moreover, there was also a collection of British coins and a container with five tree sees and a snowflake hologram.

The news comes amid reports that William is ready to fight back with his brother if Harry plans on making a new documentary about their mother.

The brothers had made a Diana documentary for the 20th anniversary and it was meant to be “the last word”.

The Daily Beast reported that the future king is not happy and will retaliate if Harry stakes claim on their mother’s legacy by releasing a documentary about “inside account of the implosion of Charles and Diana’s marriage and Harry’s story of Diana’s death”.