Know every detail about Taylor Swift's engagement ring & Its designer

The pop superstar has set the internet ablaze with news of her engagement to Travis Kelce and all eyes are on the ring!

Travis Kelce proposed with a vintage-inspired ring that has been doing rounds online. Let’s deep dive and get to know everything about this mysterious engagement ring here:

According to US reports, Kelce worked with New York designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring and since the news of the engagement broke, the designer’s website has essentially sold out. That’s what called Taylor Nation!

The ring is a brilliant-cut old mine colorless diamond rounded at the corners, bezel-set in yellow gold with engraving on the band.

The ring is estimated to be around 8 to 10 carats and rumour is that it could have cost somewhere nears $41 million.

It has been revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star is currently being paid $17 million, as per his current NFL contract, and has a net worth of between $70 and $90 million.

Meet Kindred Lubeck

Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry specializes in natural stones and vintage inspired one-off pieces with hand-carved detailing. Something she refers to as “ring tattooing.”

The designer has a pretty strong social media following, including more than 277K Instagram followers (and counting - you can guess the engagement news will make those numbers double).

The love story that began with a bracelet gift

Their love story began in July 2023 when Travis attended Taylor’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Taylor publically cheered for Travis at a Kansas City Chiefs game in late September 2023, but by that time, they had already been seeing each other for about a month. Travis confirmed in early 2024 that they had been dating for weeks before her first game attendance.

Travis had previously expressed interest in meeting Taylor and even made a friendship bracelet with his phone number, which he hoped she’d receive.

Their first public confirmation as a couple came in October 2023, when they were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

In February 2024, Taylor flew straight from Tokyo to Allegiant Stadium and caught the Chiefs Clinch another win. She was right there on the field amid the confetti, sharing a hug as the crowd roared: “You’re the best, baby.”

According to Taylor, she thought Travis’ call-out was “metal as hell,” and they began dating shortly after. By October 2023, they’d already been seeing each other for about a month.

Their relationship blossomed quickly, with Taylor actively cheering for Travis at Kansas City Chiefs games and the duo making their red-carpet debut at the Tight End University summer training camp in Nashville in June 2025.

After their engagement, Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, shared that Travis proposed about two weeks before the announcement in a garden at their home in Lee’s summit, Missouri.

This proposal marked a new beginning for Taylor after years of public romances.