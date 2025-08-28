Know every detail about Taylor Swift's engagement ring & Its designer

The pop superstar has set the internet ablaze with news of her engagement to Travis Kelce and all eyes are on the ring!
The ring is a brilliant-cut old mine colorless diamond rounded at the corners, bezel-set in yellow gold with engraving on the band.
The ring is estimated to be around 8 to 10 carats and rumour is that it could have cost somewhere nears $41 million.
It has been revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star is currently being paid $17 million, as per his current NFL contract, and has a net worth of between $70 and $90 million.
Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry specializes in natural stones and vintage inspired one-off pieces with hand-carved detailing. Something she refers to as “ring tattooing.”
The designer has a pretty strong social media following, including more than 277K Instagram followers (and counting - you can guess the engagement news will make those numbers double).
Their love story began in July 2023 when Travis attended Taylor’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Taylor publically cheered for Travis at a Kansas City Chiefs game in late September 2023, but by that time, they had already been seeing each other for about a month. Travis confirmed in early 2024 that they had been dating for weeks before her first game attendance.
Travis had previously expressed interest in meeting Taylor and even made a friendship bracelet with his phone number, which he hoped she’d receive.
Their first public confirmation as a couple came in October 2023, when they were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.
In February 2024, Taylor flew straight from Tokyo to Allegiant Stadium and caught the Chiefs Clinch another win. She was right there on the field amid the confetti, sharing a hug as the crowd roared: “You’re the best, baby.”
According to Taylor, she thought Travis’ call-out was “metal as hell,” and they began dating shortly after. By October 2023, they’d already been seeing each other for about a month.
Their relationship blossomed quickly, with Taylor actively cheering for Travis at Kansas City Chiefs games and the duo making their red-carpet debut at the Tight End University summer training camp in Nashville in June 2025.
After their engagement, Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, shared that Travis proposed about two weeks before the announcement in a garden at their home in Lee’s summit, Missouri.
This proposal marked a new beginning for Taylor after years of public romances.
Taylor Townsend responds to Ostapenko’s ‘No Education’ comment after US Open win
Dean Stokes, from Brighton, went on 108 rollercoasters at 32 theme parks across the UK in 16 days
Major discovery is expected to solve mystery of how life formed on earth 4 billion years ago
LeBron James is flying to China in September
Bob Katter threatened a reporter over questions about his Lebanese heritage during a Brisbane press conference
Meghan call her angel investments ‘Dolphin Tank’
The animated-musical film 'Demon Hunters' has been watched more than 236 million times
Kokichichi Akuzwa has become the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji