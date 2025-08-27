HMD 2660 flip phone revival: digital detox movement

The digital detox movement is bringing back dumb HMD 2660 flip phones

The digital detox movement is gaining significant traction, especially among Gen Z, bringing back old HMD 2660 flip phones to escape the overwhelming use of smartphones.

People are fed up with the “always-on” culture and are experiencing the adverse effects of constant notifications. That’s why they are reclaiming the digital control by opting for basic phones.

The HMD 2660 Flip is leading the trend, a perfect device for this purpose.

The HMD 2660 Flip is leading the trend, a perfect device for this purpose.

“The HMD 2660 Flip is a bold answer to always-on culture… It encourages you to shut the lid, silence the noise, and reconnect with what really matters.”

The phone is a new version of a classic flip phone, designed to “take digital detox and put real life ahead of reel life.” It has all the basic features such as sending texts and making calls, but does not have apps or social media.

With an easy-to-press keypad, a long-lasting battery, and a clear display, the phone is quite easy to use and maintain. Designed for everyone, but particularly a good choice for the elderly. The emergency button is programmed to call up to five contacts.

The latest phone is priced between $65 and $129 USD, making it easy to digital detox without any financial pressure.

Although it is a basic phone, it still supports 4G LTE, unlike old 2G or 3G networks. It has a USB-C charging port, but it cannot be used for tethering or data transfer. Interestingly, it also features an FM radio.

The HMD 2660 is an updated model of the Nokia 2660 Flip with a slightly different design and a mirror finish. Now, it is sold under the “HMD” brand. The company is releasing phones under their own name.

The latest phone is priced between $65 and $129 USD, making it easy to digital detox without any financial commitment. It was announced at MWC 2025 and is now available in several European countries.

Is HMD just Nokia?

No! HMD Global is a separate company. HMD is launching phones under its own name, including Nokia-branded ones.