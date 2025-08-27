Inside the Wales’ plan to shield their family from spies

Kate and William are preparing for a fresh start at Forest Lodge, their new home in Windsor Great Park.



The move from Adelaide Cottage marks what insiders are calling a “new chapter” and is expected to become the family’s “forever home.”

With privacy a top priority for the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Palace has already begun making security enhancements.

Forest Lodge, described by locals as “less private” than their previous residences, has seen the installation of a metal fence and privacy screens, along with additional shrubbery to shield the property from prying eyes.

The move has also prompted changes in the surrounding area. Fox News Digital reported that two families living in nearby homes were asked to relocate to ensure the Wales family could enjoy their new surroundings in peace.

A nearby resident told The Manchester Evening News: “I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family. It’s a less private spot than their previous home. They have young children after all. They deserve privacy.”

Fox News royal expert Ian Pelham Turner reported that close neighbors were asked to move temporarily to prevent any prying eyes from overlooking the Prince and Princess with their children.

Importantly, no eviction notices were issued, and those affected were rehoused within Crown Estate properties.

A source speaking to the Daily Mail added, “I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move. They were not expecting it.

Those houses are very close to the Lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living there if there are going to be royals.”

While an official moving date has yet to be confirmed, insiders suggest the Wales family is likely to relocate to Forest Lodge before Christmas this year.