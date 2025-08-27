MGK gets adorable gift for baby Saga to match with elder sister Casie

MGK, who previously goes by Machine Gun Kelly, is already getting his youngest daughter twinning with older sister, Casie.

During a recent shopping spree, the Rap Devil singer picked up something adorable for his and Megan Fox’s daughter, Saga Blade.

The father of two has chosen two pairs of baby-sized sneakers for his four-month-old.

"They look like little mini muffins," MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, gushed during the August 25 episode of Sneaker Shopping with Complex while holding up pairs of Nike and Adidas shoes. "My baby’s gonna be so cute."

However, beyond the cuteness, Saga’s new kicks come with a special family connection.

While choosing the sneakers, the Cliche rapper admitted that if the younger daughter grows up to be a sneakerhead, it won’t be because of him but due to her older half-sister.

"My oldest daughter is a big sneaker head," he said, referring to 16-year-old Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. "It must have just skipped my generation and went to her."

Clearly, MGK, 35, has been in a gifting mood when it comes to his two daughters.

Earlier this month, when Casie celebrated her 16th birthday, the doting dad surprised the teen with the car of her dreams.