Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to announce wedding soon?

Selena Gomez, who's making headlines for her whirlwind romance with Benny Blanco, could surprise fans with an announcement after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement.

The lovebirds, who recently marked a major wedding tradition being hundreds of miles apart, could surprise fans about their wedding plans.

They are speculated to be taking their love to the next level. The couple got engaged in December, each spent time with friends in different cities, Gomez in Cabo San Lucas and Blanco in Las Vegas, for what many believe were their bachelorette and bachelor parties.

A source close to the couple claimed: "Gomez and Blanco may soon announce their wedding plans."

They added: "The pair are already made al arrangements, but waiting for the perfect moment to share their special day with the world."

On August 23, Selena Gomez was photographed celebrating her rumoured bachelorette party with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico ahead of her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco.

Meanwhile, the music producer apparently had his bachelor party in Las Vegas at the same time.

Gomez is seen dancing with other women, posing for selfies and sharing some laughs. One photo captured Gomez sitting on the side of the boat, soaking up the sun.

The Only Murders in the Building star sizzled in a black strapless swimsuit and sunglasses for the occasion, later donning a pair of white lounge pants for a walk around town.

Gomez and Blanco's wedding plans are heating up, with speculation suggesting they might tie the knot before Swift and Kelce get married.

According to reports, they are planning an intimate two-day wedding in Montecito, California, this September. The guest list is expected to include close friends.