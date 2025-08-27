Crown Princess Victoria stuns in hot pink at Stockholm ceremony

Princess Victoria dazzles in Roland Mouret at Water Prize Awards

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made a vibrant fashion statement yesterday at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize ceremony, donning a striking Barbie pink Roland Mouret midi dress and matching chrome pink heels.

Her look was completed with Swarovski pink hoop earrings, a chic Christian Louboutin clutch, and an Engelbert Stockholm necklace.

As the official Patron of this global award, Victoria presented the 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize to German student duo Niklas Ruf and Jana Spiller for their groundbreaking flood warning system for small streams.

Their innovation, already being scaled regionally, reflects the competition’s commitment to fostering early water-sustainability pioneers.

A Diploma of Excellence was also awarded to Kagan Mehmet Ozkok from Türkiye for AI driven water efficiency research.

The Stockholm Junior Water Prize part of World Water Week attracts tens of thousands of entries from over 30 countries.

Finalists not only win a $15,000 scholarship and crystal trophy, but they also gain invaluable global exposure and career-launching opportunities.

Princess Victoria, the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, is not just a royal presence at such events, she’s a committed champion of environmental causes.

Since becoming Patron of the Prize at its inception, she has also taken on roles such as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador and SDG Advocate.

Her academic background in environmental science and active participation in initiatives on climate and polar research further cement her commitment to sustainability