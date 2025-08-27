Barcelona set €70m price tag for Chelsea target Fermín López

Chelsea is considering a late-summer move for Barcelona winger Fermín López, as the Blues continue their pursuit of attacking reinforcement ahead of the transfer deadline.

Fermín López is a Spanish professional footballer who is a skilled attacking midfielder or left winger for the Spain National team and also plays for La Liga club Barcelona.

The club has yet to officially contact Barcelona, considering the 22-year-old a potential target.

The Spanish footballer joined the Catalan club at the age of 13 years from Real Betis in 2016.

Later, López progressed through the academy, joining Linares on loan in 2022 before being promoted to Barça's first team in 2023.

He has contributed 19 goals and assisted 11 while playing 89 games for Barça, making him a playmaker.

As Barcelona faces financial pressure and seeks to raise funds, the sale remains possible, though Mundo Deportivo reported that the Catalan club has set a €70 million asking price for the midfielder, whose contract runs until 2029.

Mundo Deportivo also reported that Chelsea has tabled a €50 million offer, while according to English sources, the club is still evaluating its options.

López is reportedly considering a potential move that could significantly increase his wages, with offers of around €15 million per year on the table.

Chelsea is also targeting highly reputed players, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and PSG’s Xavi Simons.

Hansi Flick, manager of Barcelona, has expressed his interest in keeping López, but the club’s ongoing registration issues and financial constraints could force a sale.