Huge bear barges into ice cream shop: watch



A cute incident caught the internet’s attention when a giant bear barged into the ice cream shop in California.



Pictures of a massive brown bear that entered a popular ice cream shop and started tasting various flavours of icecream have gone viral on social media.

According to the New York Post, the bear, nicknamed ‘Fuzzy’, entered the ice cream shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe around 4:00 a.m. local time Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Viral photos released by the sheriff's office show the sugar-fueled bear staring directly at the camera with a guilty expression.

Responding officers said they could barely believe their eyes at the large grizzly sitting contentedly and slurping its ice cream.

watch: Huge bear barges into the ice-cream shop

County Sheriff officer, El Dorado, said the bear wandered into the creamery and found itself hunting for a sweet treat.



"In the early morning hours of last Sunday, Deputies were dispatched to a call for service at the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe," the sheriff's office said, adding that Fuzzy did leave the shop but after showing particular interest in one thing.

The furry intruder eventually left but after he feasted on a tub of strawberry ice cream, officials revealed.

"With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream. Thankfully, Fuzzy the bear caused barely any property damage and there was barely any cleanup," officer said.

Although no damage was done, the entire stock in the shop had to be replaced to comply with food safety guidelines.

"We're pretty sure he didn't wash his claws before he came in. So, all the ice cream had to be replaced," said William Boas, vice president of operations for ExplorUS, which operates Camp Richardson, a 128-acre resort in South Lake Tahoe.