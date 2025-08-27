Prince William receives urgent plea as King Charles ‘sidelined’

King Charles, who is the current monarch on the British throne, was delivered a subtle blow as Prince William received an important mission.

Apart from his authority in the British monarchy, Charles III is also the Head of the Commonwealth which includes Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, received an urgent plea to support Sri Lanka’s “efforts to protect its wild elephant population, citing the growing human–elephant conflict as a critical threat to both lives and biodiversity”.

According to a report by Daily Mirror, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa met with British High Commissioner Andrew Patrick in Colombo and handed over a letter addressed to the Prince of Wales.

In the letter, the politician highlighted how the country is “one of the largest populations of Asian elephants” and requested for a collaboration to end the conflict. He noted over 400 elephants and 150 human lives are lost annually.

“Sri Lanka’s elephants are not just our national heritage — they are a treasure of global biodiversity,” Premadasa stated. “With His Royal Highness’s leadership and conservation network, we can build a sustainable future for both wildlife and our communities.”

Premadasa proposed the establishment of a National Elephant Conservation and Coexistence Initiative (NECCI), a long-term, science-based strategy involving local communities, experts, and international partners.

William has already been working to bring attention to ranger working tirelessly in Sri Lanka. Hence, the request seemed appropriate.

However, it is hard not to ignore the subtle dig to the monarch’s authority, who has also championed the causes relating to the environment and conservation. Meanwhile, the letter shows how the William is already anticipated to be the next King as Charles undergoes cancer treatment.