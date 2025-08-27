Shane Christie death: Rugby player who raised CTE alarm dies at 39

Former New Zealand rugby player Shane Christie has passed away at the age of 39. He was known not only for his performance on the field but also for speaking openly about the dangers of concussion in rugby.

Police announced Christie was discovered dead at his Nelson home on Wednesday morning, August 27. His dead body has been sent to the coroner. No further information has been released.

Christie had endured numerous concussions throughout his career. Post-retirement, he frequently complained of headaches, memory loss, and the effects of head trauma.

He suspected that he may have Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), which is a brain condition that results from repeated head blows.

Christie was a close friend of Billy Guyton, another New Zealand rugby player who died in 2023 and was later confirmed to have Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Together, they helped create the Billy Guyton Foundation to raise awareness about the effect of concussion.

“Bill motivated me to have the courage to speak my mind,” Christie said last year at a foundation event.

After finishing his playing career, Christie moved into coaching. But he continued to highlight how concussion affects players’ health.

He once described the pain as “a bruise in your head” that made simple activities like walking, thinking, or exercising difficult.

New Zealand Rugby said Christine’s death was a big loss. “Any time the rugby community loses a member it is felt deeply,” the organization said in statement.

They added, “Shane’s passion for the game will be remembered always. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, former teammates and community.”