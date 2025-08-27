Why Donald Trump comment on Taylor, Travis engagement sparks buzz

Why Donald Trump comment on Taylor &Travis engagement news sparks buzz: Details here

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement through a shared Instagram post that has so far been liked by over 27 million netizens and still counting.

Now, the U.S. President Donald Trump has made the entry by making a comment that has sparked buzz online.

Here’s everything you need to know why Trump’s remark on Taylor and Travis engagement announcement has created a furious reaction online:

Fans are buzzing on social media, with felicitating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement.

The hashtag #TAYVIS is trending, and it’s been reported that Travis Kelce sought permission from Scott Swift to marry Taylor Swift about a month ago.

It was also revealed that Swift and Kelce got engaged two weeks ago in Missouri, according to Ed Kelce - Travis’ father.

On the celebrity front, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales were among those who liked the post.

Other celebs include, who liked and shared the happy news were include Sabrina Carpenter, the National’s Aaron Dessner and Selena Gomez.

Then came a rather bizarre reaction from none other than Donald Trump, one of Swift’s most vocal critics.

He was asked about the news during a cabinet meeting, and he told reporters: “Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think it’s - I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think she’s a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.”

Donald Trump’s public feud with Taylor Swift escalated last year after she endorsed Kamala Harris. Trump took to his Truth Social platform, posting “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Trump further stated in the same post, Swift would “probably pay a price” for her support of Harris. This led to the trending phrase “I love Taylor Swift.”

Was it a classy on his part to put the hatred to bed once for all? Or was Trump simply confused regarding who he was talking about, and will we be treated to a Truth Social rant about the engagement soon?

Either way, fans can’t be bogged down…

Fans are buzzing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, which comes on the heels of Swift’s exciting announcement about her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift to drop on October 3, 2025.

The album is expected to draw inspiration from her record-breaking Eras Tour and her romance with Kelce.