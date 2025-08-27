MGK, Megan Fox’s daughter Saga 'brought them closer'

A saga has brought MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, and his ex-girlfriend Megan Fox close again.

With rumours running rampant that the two are closer than ever, the former couple, who broke up in late 2024, now appear to be on the road to full reconciliation after welcoming their baby girl, Saga Blade, on March 27, 2025.

On the heels of Fox, 39, and the Rap Devil singer’s getaway to Costa Rica together, a source close to the pair has divulged that they are rekindling their relationship.

"They are in a really good place and are on the path to getting back together," the insider spilled the beans to US Weekly, noting that the duo’s four-month-old daughter "has brought them closer."

For the unversed, MGK, 35, and the Transformers actress parted ways romantically shortly after announcing that they are expecting their first baby together in November 2024.

However, since their baby girl was born in March, they have been spotted spending more time together, including a recent trip to Costa Rica earlier this month.

For the unversed, MGK and Fox both had kids with other partners before becoming parents to baby Saga.

The Jennifer’s Body star shares three sons—Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and the Home singer welcomed, Casie, with his ex Emma Cannon.