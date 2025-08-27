Taylor Swift shatters Meghan Markle's dream with latest blow

Meghan Markle seemingly tried to conceal her anger with a smart move after Taylor Swift's latest major blow deflated all the excitement from the Sussex.

The pop superstar made much-awaited announcement of her engagement with Travis Kelce on Tuesday, August 26, coinciding with the day Netflix released Meghan Markle's show.

It seems Taylor tested the patience of Meghan with her latest move as Duchess, who was all excited and running a promotional campaign for the success of her show.

However, the former Hollywood star wisely reacted to the American singer's post, liking the heartwarming photos of Swift and Kelce's proposal.

It's not the first time Swift snubbed Meghan. The Duchess previously invited the singer to be a guest on her now-canceled podcast, Archetypes, but she gave her a cold shoulder.

The Duchess personally extended the invitation to Taylor, who ultimately declined the offer through her representative, leaving Meghan embarrassed.

Prince Harry's wife even attended Taylor's concerts in Los Angeles last year, dancing and singing along to hits like "Shake It Off."

Despite the podcast's success-quickly climbing to the top of Spotify's charts in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Taylor opted out of joining the conversation.

Before Taylor turned down the invitation, Meghan seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself at the Eras Tour concert. She attended the event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 8, 2023.

More shockingly, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte famously took a selfie with Taylor Swift at her concert in London on William’s birthday.

The royal trio made quite an impression on Swift and her football player boyfriend.

Prince Harry may be living in the US, but Americans love William. They feel a sense of loyalty to him. That is evident as Taylor shared her selfie with the Waleses on her official Instagram.