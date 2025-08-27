Energy bills to rise to £1,755 in Great Britain from October, ending summer price relief

The energy regulator for Great Britain, Ofgem, has reportedly announced that the energy price cap has increased for millions of British households by 2% to £1,755 effective from October 1, 2025.

After a temporary drop over the summer, the UK’s energy bills are set to rise again.

This increase marks the end of a brief respite for consumers who saw a 7% reduction in their bills earlier this year.

Primarily, the significant reason for the increase in energy bills is because of an extension of the government’s warm home discount scheme which is expected to add about £15 to a typical bill, confirmed by an energy consultancy, Cornwall Insight.

It has been observed that the latest increase in the UK’s energy price hike is likely to renew the debate over the energy affordability, particularly preparing households for the colder months.

The data from official figures showed that the utility debt could reach a record high of £4.15bn at the end of this winter.

The total debt and arrears figures in the UK have continued to grow since 2022, despite energy bills stabilizing below their peak, which results in the persistent effects of the 2022 energy crisis.

A spokesperson said, “Energy bills soared under the Conservatives because they tied our country to the fossil fuel rollercoaster and working people are still paying the price.”

“This labor government’s plan for change is protecting consumers with 3 million more families getting £150 off their bills through the warm home discount, a total of 6 million in all, as we continue to invest in clean homegrown power to bring energy bills down for good.”

Cornwall has predicted that a slight fall in January is expected in 2026, depending upon the weather patterns, new policy costs and several key variables that could alter the outcome.