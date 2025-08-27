King Charles orders new change at royal estate as William, Kate relocate

King Charles is implementing significant changes as Prince William and Kate Middleton made their feelings clear about Buckingham Palace amid their move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales announced earlier this month that the family will be moving to Forest Lodge later this year as refurbishment work is in full swing at the eight-bedroom Windsor property.

According to reports, Forest Lodge is expected to be the ‘forever home’ for the Waleses even when William ascends to the throne as the family decided not to move into Buckingham Palace.

Amid the ongoing process of relocation, the king made a big change at his beloved Sandringham Estate in a bid to protect his plants in the Topiary Garden.

The monarch, who is undergoing his cancer treatment, often travels by helicopter and has decided to move the landing pad, which was 500 meters away from the house, to a whole 1 kilometre away.

“The King decided to move the landing base because helicopters create a strong downwash wind when they land and they were damaging his new saplings and plants,” an insider told Hello! Magazine.

“The new landing position is much further away from his house and formal gardens, so it is much better for the estate.”

Prince William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, have joined the King and Queen Camilla in Scotland for their annual Balmoral Castle gathering.

It is understood that the King will be spending time with his son and grandchildren at his Aberdeenshire retreat.