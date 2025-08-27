Lana Del Rey opens up about struggling to finalise upcoming album

Lana Del Rey reveals why new album faced more challenges than she thought

Lana Del Rey has been working on her upcoming album, which was first titled Lasso, and then, The Right Person Will Stay, now, Stove, for quite some time and there is strong reason behind it.

The 40-year-old songstress revealed that her country album required more work to satisfy the Brooklyn Baby hitmaker back when it was originally meant to be released.

Holding off the album for a while, Del Rey decided that she wanted to add six more tracks to the LP, as she told W Magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, August 26.

“They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time. Storytelling is there in both. And I’m always drawn to world-creating, especially in country music,” the Summertime Sadness singer added.

The Grammy-nominated star also noted that “the majority of the album will have a country flair,” which she is working on with Luke Laird and once again, Jack Anotnoff.

While Del Rey has not officially announced a definitive date, she shared that it can be expected to release by the end of January 2026.

So far fans have heard two singles, Bluebird, and Henry, Come On, from Stove, which was originally set to be released on May 21 this year.