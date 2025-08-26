Meghan Markle shares video of her youngest child after third baby news

Meghan Markle has left fans in awe by sharing a touching video of her youngest child amid reports of her third baby.

The Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday turned to her Instagram Stories to share the stunning moments of her daughter, reacting to Prince Harry's emotional gift.

The 44-year-old revealed that her husband gifted her with a thoughtful photo, which the couple's only daughter Princess Lili gave a kiss.

"Morning surprise from my husband," Meghan wrote over the video with a teary-eyed emoji.

In the video, the little Princess is seen giving a subtle nod to her dad Harry's meaningful gift for her mom Meghan on the National Dog Day.

Lili was seen running to the picture while the song 'My Guy' by Mary Wells played in the background.

The framed picture was a shot of Meghan and the family's late beagle, Guy, whose death Meghan announced in January.

In the quick video, which appeared to have been filmed in the kitchen of their family home in Montecito, the four-year daughter gave a kiss to an oversized black and white photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children appeared in Meghan's emotional video tribute to her beloved rescue dog, and Lili's kiss for the picture underscored how much the pup meant to her.