Meghan drops Markle as she reveals official legal name

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her last name.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her real legal name in her latest interview as the second season of his new Netflix show dropped on Tuesday.

Emily Chang asked the former Hollywood actress Meghan what her real, legal name is.

She responded that her official name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 44-year-old had first declared that her last name is now 'Sussex' when she corrected her celebrity friend and The Office star Mindy Kaling, who had referred to her as 'Meghan Markle' in season one of With Love, Meghan.

The mother-of-two's remark sparked outrage as Meghan is only believed to have visited the English county once and had no official surname as a member of the royal family.

Royal fans later insisted that her name is actually Mountbatten-Windsor - of which Meghan made no mention.

Explaining that the topic is 'a complicated one for people to understand.'

Meghan said that she, husband Prince Harry, and children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, use the name Sussex 'roughly, loosely' as a last name.

She went on, 'When I got married I changed my name, but it's a complicated one for people to understand because our last name is not typical as a construct.'

However, the Duchess admitted: 'It sounds so silly to say because I went there and I'm American and then you come back and as an American you go, "I'm so confused!" But it's a dukedom.'

'That's the truth of it, but at the end of the day, my name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But Sussex for us works as our family name and it's the name we share with our children. Since I've been married, that's what I've been called.'