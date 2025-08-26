Meghan Markle worsens Prince Harry's wounds

Meghan Markle has been accused of driving a wedge between Prince Harry and the royal family.

A royal expert has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has worsened her husband Harry's wounds amid his ongoing rift with the royal family.

Sarah Vine, a royal commentator, has urged royals to welcome Harry back to the family as it's inevitable for the Duke's well-being, adding that his grief over Princess Diana's death still reverberates.

According to the expert, the Duchess has "reopened or even rubbed salt" into Harry's old wounds.

She even accused Meghan of encouraging Harry to step away from his family identity without building a healthier alternative.

Meanwhile, another royal insider supported her interpretation in conversation with Radar Online, saying: "Meghan hasn't guided him toward closure. Rather than building a fresh start, they left but remain fixated on the past – and that fixation is what keeps Harry stuck."

However, royal expert Andrew Norman Wilson has already warned the monarchy faces a risk if the rift is not repaired before William becomes king.

"When Charles vacates the stage, as one day he must, and William is anointed, a middle-aged brother in exile, on non-speakers with the sovereign but with a potential audience of billions, could do incalculable damage," Wilson said.

He added: "It would be miles better, then, that the Sussexes be brought in from the cold. Both sides should be seeking, not only diplomatic and political help, but personal counsel."