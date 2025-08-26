Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli win praise for 'modern' romance

Inside Beatrice and Edoardo’s marriage.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are being celebrated by friends for their refreshingly modern approach to marriage and family life.

The couple, first linked in 2019, tied the knot in a private ceremony the following year.

Since then, Beatrice and Edoardo have built what insiders describe as a “cute” and “adorable” family dynamic.

Together, they share two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose, while Beatrice has also embraced her role as stepmother to his son, Christopher Woolf.

“They’re the sweetest and they’re adorable,” close friend Juliet Angus soon to appear on The Real Housewives of London told HELLO!.

Despite their royal lineage, Angus said the pair remain down-to-earth. “I see them at Glastonbury and at dinner parties, and I love their relationship and how cute and modern they are. I love that they’re a blended family – rules don’t have to be such big rules anymore.”

In September 2019, the couple announced their engagement with loved-up photos from Italy including a first look at Beatrice’s dazzling engagement ring.

In their engagement announcement, she and Edoardo shared their joy in a heartfelt joint statement.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” they said at the time.

“We’re so excited to begin this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married.

We share so many similar interests and values, and we know this will guide us in the years ahead years we hope will be filled with love and happiness.”

After pandemic delays forced them to change course, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi finally tied the knot with an intimate, socially distanced ceremony in Windsor on 17 July 2020.

The couple exchanged vows at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, with permission from the Queen, after abandoning their original plan for a grander wedding at St James’s Palace.