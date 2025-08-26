Meghan Markle denies knowing 'tradwife' but receipts say otherwise

Meghan Markle denies knowing 'tradwife' term

Meghan Markle is brushing off chatter linking her to the so-called “tradwife” movement insisting she had never even heard the label before.

The Duchess of Sussex made the remarks during a sit-down on The Circuit podcast with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, who pressed her on whether her latest ventures were glamorizing traditional homemaking.

Chang pointed out, “There’s this take that you’re glorifying homemaking or glorifying tradwives.”

Markle appeared caught off guard. “Oh really? That feels odd to me. I haven’t heard that,” she replied, before adding with a smile, “But I am really unapologetic about the fact that, wouldn’t it be lovely to go and churn your own butter?”

Her response comes amid ongoing debates about her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which critics say leans heavily into nostalgia-driven domesticity a notion she seems happy to reframe on her own terms.

“Sure, maybe, I don’t have time for that. And I don’t think you get an extra gold star if you do that,” she said.

Markle added that she holds no criticism of women who embrace the lifestyle.

“I have absolutely no judgment on tradwives. If that works for them, then they should do it. But for me, I think there is an in-between.”

In fact, she had already addressed it earlier this year. In a March 3, 2025 interview with People that she doesn’t identify with the label shorthand for “traditional wife” and instead prefers to strike a balance.

“I like being able to do a hybrid,” she explained in a recent interview, admitting that while Chinese takeout is a household favorite, she still makes the effort to “plate it beautifully.”

Her message is simple: small touches matter more than flawless execution. “The series is about doing what you can do,” she said, “and doing it with love.”

That philosophy is at the heart of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, now in its second season.