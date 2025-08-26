Cadillac F1 team signs Bottas and Perez for 2026 debut

Cadillac has confirmed that Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will be in the driver lineup for its debut Formula 1 season in 2026.

This marks the grand return of both Grand Prix winners, who didn’t race in the 2025 season.

General Motors sponsor the newly announced American team and opts for skilled drivers to build its foundation.

Valtteri Bottas has won the Grand Prix 10 times with Mercedes, and Sergio Perez is a six-time race winner, most recently with Red Bull.

The addition of such proficient drivers brings a combined 16 victories and extensive podium experience.

Both drivers reportedly have signed multi-year agreements.

Dan Towriss, CEO of the partnering group TWG Global, emphasized that leadership and technical expertise were decisive factors as the team considered young talent but ultimately chose established veterans to aid in the project's development.

The principal of the team, Graeme Lowdon, acknowledged that the team expects to be backmarkers initially but stated the signings as “a bold signal of intent.”

Perez highlights enthusiasm about the “ambitious and meaningful project,” while Bottas emphasized the appeal of helping build a new team “from the ground up.”

Although Cadillac aims to launch young American drivers, the priority of its inaugural season was signing drivers with expertise and a race-winning pedigree.

The announcement solidifies Cadillac’s entry as the 11th team on the grid, adding a significant American manufacturer presence to the F1.