Meghan’s not leaving Harry though the Prince could flip ending

Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage is once again at the center of speculation, as royal commentators suggest the dynamics of a split would look vastly different depending on who initiates it.

While Meghan is unlikely to initiate divorce largely because it could cost her the coveted Duchess of Sussex title, insiders argue Prince Harry could stand to gain significantly if he chose to walk away.

Adding fuel to the debate are recent tabloid reports highlighting Meghan’s increasing visibility alongside wealthy and influential men at public events.

Some insiders according X suggest these appearances are a tactic aimed at making Harry more compliant and devoted.

One royal commentator even likened it to “playing the jealousy card,” a risky maneuver in an already strained marriage.

Sources according to DailyMail note that billionaires, however intrigued by royal connections, would think twice before aligning themselves with a divorced Duchess of Sussex, particularly given the ties of Archie and Lilibet to the British Royal Family.

“Access to the Royal Family carries prestige,” one royal watcher told the Daily Mail, “but no serious billionaire wants to risk being ostracized by the monarchy.”

Meanwhile, The Duke himself could stand to benefit from a separation. With strong legal representation potentially backed by his father, King Charles, he could push for custody of the children, given their royal status.

As biographer Tom Bower previously warned, the fallout from a Sussex divorce would be “an epic circus.”

“If divorce ever comes, it won’t just be a split it will be a global spectacle,” Bower told GB News. “Harry has the backing of an institution, Meghan does not.”

For Meghan, who has often been compared to Princess Diana, the parallels may feel haunting.

Diana herself was reluctant to divorce Prince Charles, yet it became unavoidable.

Observers argue that Meghan could face harsh consequences. Beyond the loss of her royal platform, she might be bound by ironclad non-disclosure agreements, preventing her from penning any more damaging memoirs.

Financially, the tables could turn as well, instead of receiving lifelong support, Meghan could be ordered to contribute spousal or child support, depending on the settlement terms.

Her ongoing attempts to establish herself as a global brand figure through her lifestyle venture, American Riviera Orchard.

Yet analysts note that the business has faced setbacks, and her personal reputation remains polarizing.

“Her entire leverage is built on being the Duchess of Sussex,” one royal watcher told the Daily Mail. “Without that title, she is far less marketable.”