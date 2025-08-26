Eli Lilly's new weight-loss pill eyes for global approval after trial success

Eli Lilly has announced to go for global approval by the end of 2015 after completing the successful trials.

The once-daily weight-loss pill GLP-1 proved effective in cutting body weight by 10 percent in the late-stage trials, thereby paving the way to seek regulatory approval globally.

The under trial pill also helps people grappling with type 2 diabetes by reducing haemoglobin A1C levels by an average of 1.3% to 1.8% in diabetic people.

The medicine, called orforglipron, belongs to lucrative weight loss drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptors agonists, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy and Lilly’s Mounjaro.

According to the latest data released in early August, the trial participants who were obese lost on average 27 pounds or about 12.4% of their body weight after taking an oral GLP-1 pill daily for 72 weeks.

The drugmaker company is expected to present these findings to the US Food and Drug Administration and request for approval as a treatment for obesity.

The side effects of the pill were also reported ranging from nausea, and vomiting to mild gastrointestinal issues.

After the successful third-phase trials, the share of the company rose 2.4 percent to $712 in premarket trading.