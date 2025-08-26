Justin Bieber's shirtless selfie sparks thirst trap controversy: Netizen troll bold post

Justin Bieber’s latest shirtless "thirst trap" bombed hard as wife Hailey Bieber gave him a major side-eye, and fans were all like, “Misogyny much?” over his caption.

The pop star’s Instagram stunt ended up getting roasted and sparked a fresh wave of debate about his online behavior.

On August 25, 2025, Justin Bieber set Instagram ablaze after dropping a new set of shirtless selfies that showed off his tattoos and toned abs. Dressed in just grey gym shorts and a white beanie, the pop star’s caption on the post sparked frenzy in the comments. Fans couldn’t tell if he was joking around or seriously reminding the world he’s still go it.

Hailey Bieber single eye-roll emoji

Hailey Bieber low-key roasted him with a single eye-roll emoji. While fans were over here gagging and gushing, Hailey slid into the comments and dropped a rolling eyes emoji, no caption, no fuss, just pure shade.

That subtle went viral, and netizens were here for the ultimate wife flex: playful, savage, and maybe just a little done with it all.

Fans think it different way

Across Twitter and TikTok, fans had a field day with Hailey’s emoji clapback. Some joked she’s “all of us” when Justin overshares, while others claimed the eyeroll was her way of keeping him humble.

Some fans even thought it was a playful martial exchange, with Hailey low-key roasting Justin for turning his Instagram into a thirst trap 24/7.

Either way, the internet declared her the real MVP (most valuable player) of the post.

The internet isn’t buying Justin's thirst trap

Bieber clearly thought he was serving major heat with his latest thirst trap, but the internet wasn’t buying it. Instead of gassing him up, fans

Piled into the comments with jokes and side-eyes. Some even accused him of crossing a line into misogyny, sparking a wave of backlash.

One user wrote, "It isn’t the 2010s anymore…nobody is thirsting over a 31-year-old drug addict.”

Another added, "Not him calling his own loyal female fans “ho*s”, the misogyny jumped out and it’s not even hiding anymore."

Third one commented, "a whole 31-year-old a** married man acting like a rebellious teenager, is truly disturbing."

Justin Bieber’s musical return was lit this summer with Swag, his first album in 4 years. This 21-track project is a whole new vibe ditching the old-school pop shine for a grittier, moodier sound.

Fans are low-key obsessed, saying it’s the most real Justin’s ever been, like he’s finally shedding his old skin for a fresh new era.