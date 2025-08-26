Chelsea star Cole Palmer’s incognito trip to Notting Hill Carnival stuns fans

Premier League star Cole Palmer recently made a secretive trip to Notting Hill Carnival amid missing a league match due to a warm up injury.
The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual Caribbean Carnival event that has taken place in London since 1996 and it is Europe's biggest street festival and London's greatest celebration of music, culture and heritage.
The 23-year-old Professional English footballer was spotted by several fans who posted videos online as he made a secretive visit to the Carnival in London.
In a bid to avoid too much attention, the soccer star wore a full face mask and a rastacap and black dreadlocks referencing his Caribbean heritage.
It has been revealed that the sportsman’s grandfather was born on the Caribbean island St Kitts.
He also made his first-ever trip to the Caribbean nation back in summer.
Taking to Instagram, the English footballer revealed the news of his disguise to fans with a one-word-message.
He shared a picture of himself in an all-black ensemble and wrote, “Blendingg”.
The latest outing by the football star comes shortly after he missed Chelsea's 5-1 win against West Ham. He was ruled out due to a warmup injury.
Palmer was signed by Chelsea from Manchester United on a seven-year contract in September 2023 for £40 million.
