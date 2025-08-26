Surgeons conduct world’s first pig-to-human lung transplant

Chinese surgeons have performed the first successful pig-to-human lung transplantation, with the genetically modified organ functioning for over a week in a human recipient.
Researchers from Guangzhou Medical University transplanted a lung from a genetically engineered pig into a 39-year-old brain-dead male patient which became a victorious moment in health sector history, marking a significant advancement in the field of cross-species organ transplantation.
The breakthrough operation theatre procedure, published in a journal, Nature Medicine, involved extensive genetic modification of the donor pig to remove proteins known to trigger aggressive human immune responses against foreign tissue.
The medical team administered immuno-suppressive medicines to prevent organ rejection following transplantation while closely monitoring the lung's functionality.
Jianxing He, lead author of the study wrote: “The lung xenograft maintained viability and functionality over the course of the 216 hours of the monitoring period, without signs of hyperacute rejection or infection.”
“Antibody-mediated rejection appeared to contribute to cross-species transplanted organ damage on postoperative days 3 and 6, with partial recovery by day 9,” the publication further revealed.
The xenograft maintained throughout the monitoring period without signs of hyperacute rejection or infection, representing a major milestone in xenotransplantation research despite observed complications.
Bermuda Triangle is an area between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda
Tesla robotics to face a $700 million valuation company with aims big to compete in business
A teen Isela Anahi, initially suffered from low attendance but have never imagined a simple birthday party would turn...
A person was struck and killed by a 7 train at Grand Central Terminal
Dust storm ‘Haboob’ slams parts of Arizona causing power outage, damaging Pheonix airport, delaying flights
Kilmar Abrego Gracia was detained by immigration authorities in Baltimore on Monday, August 25, after a brief period...