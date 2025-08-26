Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on 'secret child'

Meghan Markle, who shares two children with Prince Harry, left fans in awe with a shocking statement on 'secret third baby' amid speculations.

The Duchess of Sussex brought laughter and lightness to With Love, Meghan Season 2 as she made lighthearted quip about having a third baby named Honsworth.

In the second episode, Meghan offered another sweet peek into her time in the kitchen and garden, with Chrissy Teigen.

While crafting some jewelry with dried flowers for their children, instead of naming the Hawthorn flower, Meghan mistakenly referred to it as “Honsworth," which gave Chrissy pause since she thought there may be another kid she wasn’t aware of.

"I was like,” Chrissy - who shares kids Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren with husband John Legend - admitted, “'You have a kid named Honsworth?'"

This led Meghan to joke back, "My child you've never heard of."

"By the way,” Meghan added, “if I could've have kept a secret like that, I mean, impressive."

Shortly thereafter, Meghan turned to one of her crewmembers to confirm, “Isn’t that what that flower is called? Honsworth?" To which someone corrects, "Hawthorn."

"It comes amid rumours that the Duchess of Sussex is 'hiding a secret daughter' from an alleged marriage to Boston lawyer Joseph Goldberg-Giuliano."

Harry previously shared where the couple stood on expanding their family, saying: "I think one or two kids is probably enough—I definitely think that."

"I know some people who’ve got five. I just say, ‘Well, that’s your own fault!’"

He added, "Having kids is amazing, but it’s a journey every single day, every single week. They just grow and they change."

In fact, of their couple’s two kids, Harry explained that he’s learning more and more every day. "I love the questions that they ask and the experiences and the challenges that they give you," he shared. "It’s great."