US to admit 600,000 Chinese students amid ongoing trade talks, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the country will allow up to 600,000 Chinese students to enroll in American universities, highlighting a potential easing in U.S.-China tensions during sensitive trade negotiations.

While speaking at the White House, Trump marked this move as a strategic step towards enhancing bilateral relations after months of increasing economic hostilities.

Trump told the reporters, “I hear so many stories that we're not going to allow their students. We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China.”

Earlier, the Trump administration forced a 145% tariff on all Chinese imports, prompting a swift retaliatory 125% tariff from Beijing. The student visa acceptance offer marks a notable shift in the tone of the Trump administration.

To date, U.S. universities have enrolled around 270,000 Chinese students.

Despite the contradictions between Trump’s remarks and the previous statements of the top officials in his administration, the statements can be seen as a strategic soft diplomacy of the U.S., at least in the field of education.

Trump made this statement shortly before meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Reporters also asked whether he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

Trump shared a positive response, stating he would like to meet him this year.