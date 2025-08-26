World Tree-Hugging Championship 2025 won by a 3 year-old: Meet tiny tree hugger

Finland holds Tree Hugging World Championship every year. This year a father-son duo won the 6th edition of the Tree Hugging World Championship 2025 title, held in Levi, Finland.
This year, on August 23, 2025, Tree Huggers of the World united with one objective in mind: Save forest.
These days, we often forget how connected we are to each other and the planet. At Halipuu, people gather to embrace nature and community to live more sustainability and have fun with like-minded people.
The real live championship were won by Mahti, 3, and his father Antti from Finland, who showed us that you’re never too young to share your love for nature and never too grown up to play in the forest.
Mahti shared his experience, saying: “His personal favorite was his upside-down heavy metal hug.”
No, matter if you’re not in Finland, you can still take part in this competition online.
Just find your favorite tree, hug it and take a picture of your hug. Post your hug on Instagram or Facebook withy hashtag #TreeHugging2025 and tagging @Halipuu by 11 a.m. CET, Saturday, August 31, 2025, and include a description of why you love this specific tree or tree hugging in general.
Then, then the winner of the online Tree Hugging World Championship 2025 will be invited to join the live competition of 2026 in HaliPuu forest, Levi, Finland.
Not just participation, but also a one week stay for two people in Levi and a trip visit in the HaliPuu forest both during TreeHugging2026 next year.
