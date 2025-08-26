Meghan Markle hates baking, opts for pre-made pastry on cooking show

Meghan Markle has confessed she’s “not a fan of baking” in the brand-new season of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which dropped today.

The second instalment of the eight-part show features a star-studded guest list, including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and style guru Tan France.

Throughout the episodes, the Duchess is seen whipping up treats from homemade sourdough for Teigen to a nostalgic spin on McDonald’s apple pies with France, using ready made puff pastry.

But in a chat with acclaimed chef Christina Tosi, Meghan revealed why she prefers to keep her time in the kitchen light-hearted, “Usually, I don’t like baking because it’s so measured.”

She was quick to admit her culinary shortcut, “Let’s get our puff pastry ready. We’re going to use pre-made, good puff pastry as opposed to making our dough from scratch.”

Speaking with Christina, she added, “I love the idea of being able to rethink baking to be just a little more spontaneous.”

The Duchess also peeled back the curtain on her personal life. In one candid chat with France, she revealed it was Prince Harry who first said “I love you” during their whirlwind romance admitting she realized she was falling for him during a safari in Botswana on their third date.

“We met in Botswana, and we camped for five days together. You really get to know each other when you’re in a little tent together,” she said.

France teased her about still blushing at the memory: “You’re starting to blush,” he said. The Duchess laughed, “She’s still got it.”

The show also features lighter moments, such as Meghan’s quirky confession that she sprinkles flowers on her French toast. France responded with a laugh: “Wow. That’s the gayest s** I’ve seen in a long time.”

But the Duchess turned reflective in episode three, sharing that the longest she’s ever been apart from Archie and Lilibet was nearly three weeks. “I was not well,” she told, marking her devotion to family life in California.