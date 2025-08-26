Prince William to ‘fight back’ as Prince Harry stakes claim on key honour

Prince William might be respecting his father King Charles’s decision to reconcile with Prince Harry but the future king is drawing the line at an important piece of heritage left for them.

The rift between the brothers was already at its lowest since they both are not on speaking terms with one another. Now, another clash is impending as William and Harry have each taken up a significant project to honour their late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex is “looking to do a series about Diana in 2027” as per a senior executive of a production house, via The Daily Beast.

“They want to get the right partners and we have had a conversation with them,” the executive continued. “I’m sure other production companies have too. An inside account of the implosion of Charles and Diana’s marriage and Harry’s story of Diana’s death and its aftermath would be the TV sensation of all time.”

However, an insider shared that William is not happy about Harry “claiming her legacy” and is determined to give a stern reaction if Harry goes ahead with the plan.

William and Harry both hold their late mother in high regards and it the one thing that they both can agree on. However, that aspect is also becoming a source of tension for the estranged brothers.

A friend of the future king told the outlet that the brothers made a Diana documentary for the 20th anniversary and it was meant to be “the last word”.

“William made that very clear at the time,” the friend said. “But of course, things have changed since then. If Harry is now going to do another massive Netflix show effectively claiming her legacy, William will have to fight back, whether that’s with an interview or a documentary of his own. The whole situation is just very sad.”

The update comes amid the ongoing peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry weeks after the secret peace summit between top aides at Montecito and Buckingham Palace.