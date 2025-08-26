Subway 7 train suspended after Grand Central Incident

A person was struck and killed by a 7 train at Grand Central Terminal

A 58-year-old woman was struck and killed by a 7 train on August 25, 2025, at Grand Central Terminal. The incident happened at 6.30 a.m. The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) confirmed the news of the death.

A call was received by the police and fire department at 42nd Street, 3rd venue. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The ethnicity of the women was identified as Asian.

There are residual delays, but 7-train service has been resumed later that morning.

After the tragic incident, the 7-train service was terminated from Hudson Yards in Manhattan and Hunters Point Avenue in Queens,

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) account on X stated, “Emergency teams are responding to someone who was struck by a train at Grand Central-42 St.”

According to the police, the woman intentionally jumped in front of the train and does not suspect any criminal activity was committed.

What is the subway?

A subway is a railway system in the U.S., London, Paris, Mexico, and Germany. The metro, tube, or underground is an electric train that carries a large number of people through urban and suburban areas, typically in tunnels.