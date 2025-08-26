Meghan Markle makes surprising confession about love life to close pal

Meghan Markle, who is now married to Prince Harry after dating for nearly two years, made a rare admission about her dating life.

In her newly-released Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex had invited her close pal and fashion expert, Tan France.

While the two indulged in making French toast and painting aprons for their respective kids, Tan asked a personal question to Archie and Lilibet’s mother, which led Meghan to tell a sweet story.

Tan asked about the moment when the Duchess of Sussex knew she loved Prince Harry.

“Yes. That was our third date,” Meghan confessed. “You fell in love on your third date?” the Next in Fashion host prompted Meghan to continue the story.

Prince Harry and Meghan had taken an unexpected trip to Botswana. In their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, King Charles’s younger son had shared that he was “astonished” that Meghan had said yes.

Meghan shared her version of the story, “We met in Botswana and we camped for five days together.” She added, “You really get to know somebody when you’re in a little tent together and there’s like, *gasp* ‘Oh, what is that outside the tent? That’s an elephant! Are we going to be safe?”

“We could both just be completely ourselves,” Meghan added of the trip. “There was no distraction. There was no cell phone reception. There’s no mirror. There’s no bathroom. There was no ‘How do I look?’ Thankfully, we really liked each other.”

Tan went on to probe who said ‘I love you’ first, to which the Duchess shared it was Harry. The TV personality couldn’t help but gush, “You’re starting to blush!”