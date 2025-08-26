Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted together in Rome

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are making headlines with their budding romance.

According to The Sun, the pair has been on "a string of dates" recently, including a romantic dinner at Rita's Bistro in London last week, where they were spotted "snogging like teenagers" in a cozy corner.

Just days after their London date, Styles and Kravitz were seen walking arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome, sparking intense speculation about their relationship status.

The video of their stroll, captured by a fan, shows the couple looking comfortable and affectionate with each other.

A source close to the couple revealed that Styles and Kravitz are "having a lot of fun together" and "really into each other."

When asked about the status of their relationship, the source said, "This is very early days, there are no labels." It's clear that both Styles and Kravitz are enjoying each other's company, but they're taking things slow.

Both Styles and Kravitz have been in high-profile relationships in the past. Styles was previously linked to actress Taylor Russell, while Kravitz was engaged to actor Channing Tatum for three years before their split in October last year.

The Watermelon Sugar crooner was also spotted kissing a producer at Glastonbury Festival in June, while Kravitz had sparked romance rumors with her co-star Austin Butler.

Kravitz is currently promoting her new film Caught Stealing, a crime thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky and co-starring Austin Butler.

The film is set to hit theaters on August 29. Styles, on the other hand, has been keeping a low profile since his split from Taylor Russell, with fans speculating about his next musical project