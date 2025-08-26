Mom's heartwarming 'Toy Story' sendoff goes viral: Meet beloved mother-son duo

Mother’s love has no replacement in this universe. From cradle to grave, her presence is something a person never forgets.

A Mother performs multiple functions at the same time while raising her kids.

One such story, where a mom’s heat melting and thoughtful sendoff for her college-bound son went viral on social media. When a mom created a "Toy Story Style" send off with her son’s childhood toys before he leaves for college, the video has been viewed by over 71 million on TikTok, the video was uploaded less than a week ago.

The boy named, Ben Szram shared the video post six days ago on his TikTok account, which shows him walking out of a room and breaking into smile as he heads toward a hallway and sees it lined with his childhood photos, toys and teddy bears, along with notes that read “We Love You” and “Good Luck in College.”

“I’m leaving for college today and my mom told me she had a surprise. All my childhood toys came to say bye,” the 18-year-old captioned it on the video.

Meet the viral mom and her boy Ben Szram

Ben Szram is a freshman at Loyola University Chicago. Recalling the moment when he saw his childhood toys in a row, he said: “I was in shock. Like it was so shocking, because I had forgotten that those teddy bears had even existed, and so, seeing them and my mom telling the stories behind it and even seeing the pictures with me and those teddy bears, it was a lot…in a good way.”

Ben's mother collected al his childhood toys- a mickey mouse plush toy, among those in the sendoff

While her mother, Kathy Szram shared the background of how she collected these teddy bears to surprise her college bound son.

She said: “From the day when he was born until his graduation day from high school… I wanted to just re-create the memory lane of who he is and how far he’s come as a person and make sure that this would be something that he always will cherish.”

The mother-son duo has a message not only for their newly found fanbase but also for the parents who are sending their children back to school.

Kathy Szram with her son Ben

“It’s crazy how much people were relating to us and it’s comforting, I love hearing that I’m not alone with their feeling of leaving for college,” said Ben Szram.

While her mother shares, “My heart goes out to every mom, I just want to wish every parent out there having the same emotional breakdowns as I did just all the best and all my love to them.”