Korean Air announces record $50 billion Boeing order during Trump-Lee summit

In a historic move, Korean Air placed the world’s largest aircraft order by finalizing a monumental $50 billion deal with Boeing and GE Aerospace during a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The deal was signed on Monday, August 25, 2025, in Washington, underlining the growing trade ties between the two nations.

Korean Air purchased 103 next-generation Boeing aircraft for about $36.2 billion.

The deal includes 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, 20 Boeing 777-9s, 25 Boeing 787-10s, and eight 777-8F freighters.

In addition to the purchase of aircraft, Korean Air signed a $13.7 billion deal with GE Aerospace covering engines and a 20-year maintenance service contract.

The aircraft are scheduled for phased delivery through 2030.

Cho Won-tae, CEO of Korean Air, marked this as a record-breaking order, saying it is a “strategic choice to strengthen Korean Air’s partnership with the U.S. aviation industry.”

He stated that the investment will aid in expanding the airline’s operation to more destinations in the U.S. and Latin America, and will fuel the ongoing integration with the recently acquired Asiana Airlines.

This significant order will upgrade the carrier’s fleet by replacing 80% of the older aircraft with the new ones.

Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes said, “As Korean Air transitions to a larger unified carrier, we are committed to supporting the airline’s growth with one of the world’s most efficient fleets.”

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hailed the deal, stating it is also a major step to “boost U.S. aerospace exports” and the administration’s commitment to “reshoring advanced manufacturing jobs for Americans."